The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's How The Actors From The Hit 80s Show Ramayan Look 33 Years Later (View Pic)

There is a reason The Kapil Sharma Show is still popular despite the jokes falling flat on multiple occasions. When there are the same actors turning up to promote their movies for fun, Kapil invites character actors, singers, TV stars and sportspeople. Recently, he had the lead cast of the hit 80s show Ramayan and we choked up. Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahiri turned up on the show to celebrate 33 years of Ramayan. Orignal Aashiqui Trio – Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal, Deepak Tijori – Reunite For The Kapil Sharma Show and Twitter Loses Its Calm

To see our favourite Ram, Sita, and Lakshman on screen after so many years, is simply amazing. They have been our regular dose of all things mythology in the 80s every Sunday. Many in the present generations are clueless about this show that defined our childhood. So this is one episode we are definitely going to check out.

But Ramayan made a few things very difficult for Govil or Lord Ram. He told TOI, "I had started my career as a Hindi film hero and post-Ramayan, when I wanted to return to Bollywood, producers said, ‘Your image as Ram is so strong we cannot cast you as anyone else or give you a supporting role'. I took up a few TV shows, but every time I did something, people rejected me saying, ‘Arre, Ramji kya kar rahe hain (Hey! What is Lord Ram doing here)."