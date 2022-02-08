The Vivek Agnihotri-directed film 'The Kashmir Files', inspired by true events, is all set to release on March 11. The film got postponed due to a significant spike in Covid cases in the country. The movie based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits will make you feel all the emotions they went through during the tragic events. The Kashmir Files: Pallavi Joshi Says 'There Was a Threat to Our Life' While Filming for Husband Vivek Agnihotri Directorial.

The makers took to their social media and posted, "Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022 #RightToJustice" Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Wife Pallavi Joshi Participate in 'Walk for Peace in Kashmir' (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in THEATRES on March 11. Please support and bless us. pic.twitter.com/knDAxPJAwH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 8, 2022

It has an ensemble cast of Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik a.k.a. Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), and Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain, Prakash Belawadi as Dr Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiva Pandit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).