Hrithik Roshan probably had the best debut in the industry. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan was a huge hit at the box office and Hrithik was definitely a new star in the making. While his dual roles were appreciated, a lot went into getting his characters right. Raj had to be different than Rohit in many aspects and Roshan Jr ensured he made those changes evident. In one of his early interaction with Karan Thapar, the actor reveals how determined he was for his big-screen debut and why he ultimately called Salman Khan to help him with the same. Krrish 4: Rakesh Roshan Denies Reports That Hrithik Roshan Will Play Four Roles in the Upcoming Sequel.

Recalling the time when he had to bulk up for his role in his debut film, Hrithik revealed how he has been working out for over a year but wasn't getting the desired result. He then finally contacted Salman Khan. Revealing details about the same, he said, "I did everything I could think of (for my debut). I didn't want to leave anything unturned. I had to do everything whether it was to call Salman (Khan), the biggest star then, who did not know me at all. He has worked with me, I was an assistant (Karan Arjun) but I just asked myself, 'Who's the best in the business?' It was Salman. I have to try this. I have to try and ask him, 'what did you do?'" Salman Khan Flaunts His Fit Bod in a Shirtless Post Workout Picture and Fans Can't Stop Raving About It!

You Can Check the Interview Here

We bet Salman ultimately helped him get the perfect bod for his debut and the results were quite evident. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was earlier approached to star in the movie and she even shot for it, Ameesha Patel was ultimately roped in after Bebo decided to exit it for reasons best known to her. Rest, as they say, is history.

