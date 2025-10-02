Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been married into the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema. However, the actress has shared that the thought of entering such a huge legacy never crossed her mind until recently. Alia recently appeared on the streaming chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, when she was asked about the same by Kajol. Alia said that when a person is so strongly drawn into a relationship then the legacy of the family of their spouse is the last thing they think of. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: Kajol Reveals How She Scared Salman Khan ‘Even More’ After Discussing How Marriages Came About (See Post)

Alia Bhatt Realises Raj Kapoor’s Legacy

She said, “I feel like when you're so internally into it, when the relationships are so personal, you don't really look at it from a professional perspective, about which legacy you're going into. I think that only comes much later. When we celebrated 100 years of Raj Kapoor. I think at that moment, I was like, ‘Oh my God, Raj Kapoor is Raha's great-grandfather’. That link, actually, I realised only then. When you're very involved in it, very personal, you don’t see it that way”.

Alia Bhatt Talks Love, Father’s Advice and Life With Ranbir Kapoor

She also spoke about how her father, Mahesh Bhatt reacted to her dating Ranbir Kapoor. She said, “My father and I talked about me being in love once. That was the one and only time we spoke about being in love”. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022 in Mumbai. Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a fun, unhinged and sneakily insightful chat show where Twinkle Khanna and Kajol engage with Bollywood celebrities through candid, unscripted conversations. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Episode 2: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan To Reunite on Chat Show After 6 Years, Sneak Peek Revealed.

About ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’

The format breaks from the traditional talk show by emphasising spontaneity over rigid structures. Kajol mentioned that the idea came from her and Twinkle’s natural chemistry and banter, when they talk, it becomes “delightful chaos”. The guest list is star-studded, as the trailer teased appearances by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Govinda, Varun Dhawan and others. The first episode of the show featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

