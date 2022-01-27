She says that the entire team was always filled with enthusiasm for the project and we all worked together so wonderfully to make it all come together. Alaya adds: "So much has happened during the shoot but each moment has made this film a labor of love. As this journey comes to an end, I cant wait for everyone to watch and experience the same." Alaya F Looks Pretty and Refreshing On Latest Cosmopolitan India Magazine Cover!
Set against an urban backdrop, "U-Turn", will be produced by Cult Movies, which is the new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, which focuses to produce new age and edgy content. In "U-Turn", Alaya dons the character of a journalist. The film is produced by Cult Movies, a new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.
