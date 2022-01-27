Actress Alaya F has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller film "U-Turn". Alaya shares: "This film is very special to me and being the last day of this beautiful journey, it is just unbelievable. I am very grateful for the very lovely crew who was giving their all, every day, no matter how difficult some days were. Everyone really pulled through."

She says that the entire team was always filled with enthusiasm for the project and we all worked together so wonderfully to make it all come together. Alaya adds: "So much has happened during the shoot but each moment has made this film a labor of love. As this journey comes to an end, I cant wait for everyone to watch and experience the same." Alaya F Looks Pretty and Refreshing On Latest Cosmopolitan India Magazine Cover!