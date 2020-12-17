The official Instagram account of Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has been restored on Thursday, a day after it was hacked. Urmila took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to thank the platform and Mumbai Police for their quick action in restoring her account. However,the actress complained that few of her posts are still missing. "And I'm back again. Thank you @instagram and @mumbaipolice for all your cooperation in retrieving my account even though few of my posts are missing. Lots of love to all my #instafamily," Urmila wrote. Anil Kapoor Makes Sure His Jackets Now Have Pockets, Thanks to Urmila Matondkar and Judaai – Here’s Why (View Tweet)

Urmila's Instagram account was hacked on Wednesday. Informing about the same, the actress had tweeted: "My Instagram account has been hacked. @instagram First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n it then it gets hacked..really..!!??? #notdone." Ahmed Patel No More: Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar Condole the Demise of Congress Stalwart

Check Out Urmila Matondkar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @urmilamatondkarofficial

"Cyber crimes is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future," the actress had shared in a separate tweet after filing police complaint on Wednesday evening.

