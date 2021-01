Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal reportedly left for Alibag along with their families on Friday morning, for their wedding. While the ceremony in on January 24, rituals begin from Friday. Social media pictures and videos that surfaced on Friday show Varun's parents David and Karuna Dhawan leaving in one car while his brother Rohit Dhawan along with wife Janvi Dhawan and their daughter leaves in another. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal To Get Married This Month in Alibaug – Reports

Natasha Dalal was also spotted leaving her residence along with her parents. Varun and Natasha are reportedly to tie the knot at The Mansion House Resort in Alibag, that is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat. Earlier source close to Varun told IANS: "Varun and Natasha will be leaving for Alibag on January 22. They will tie the knot on January 24 and it will be a close-knit family affair, keeping the global pandemic in mind, because there are elder family members in both the families. It will be around 40 people from both the families gather for the occasion." Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s Wedding to Have Restricted Guest List Due to COVID-19 Pandemic?

On the guest list the source had added that "no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now, because then the guest list would cross 500, which is not practically possible, keeping Covid-19 in mind".

