Vir Das celebrates his 42nd birthday on May 31. He started his career as stand-up comedian with his first special, Brown Men Can't Hump at Knox's Harback Theatre, during his college life. Later on, he walked into Bollywood and has been part of films like Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, Love Aaj Kal, etc. His savageness and amazing sense of humour has gained him a lot of love and applause from his followers. He boarded the international stage in 2017, with his Netflix special show Abroad Understanding, where he spoke about racism, nationalism and more. Vir Das - Outside In Lockdown Special Review: Not The Gags But The Sincere Intentions Make You Adore This Netflix Stand-Up Act.

Apart from movies and acting, Vir has also worked with Ashvin Gidwani Productions-AGP for writing and helming few stand-up shows. The list includes Walking on Broken Das, History of India: VIRitten and Battle of Da Sexes. He debuted in American television in 2019, with the action-comedy series Whiskey Cavalier. Another eminent work of his is in Netflix's Hasmukh, the dark-comedy series. Whether it's standups, series or films, Vir has always slayed every role perfectly with his uniqueness. Hasmukh Review: Vir Das Puts Up a Good Show as the Standup Comedian With a Bloodlust in This Dark but Wacky Netflix Series.

On the occasion of his 42nd birthday, let's hear some of Vir Das' quotes that speaks about his views on cinema, humour and life:

Badmaash Company Made Me More Confident As An Actor...

Movies Require A Lot Of Patience...

Comedy Is A Live Art...

Stand-up Comedy Is Here To Stay For Me...

I Get Paid To Misbehave...

'Weird' Is A Perfect Term For Me...

That's My Limitation...

Surround Yourself With Like-Minded People...

My Trick Is How To Make People Laugh In A Different Way...

Comedy Saves My Life Every Day...

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Vir which proves he's the rule-maker of his own life. "I fear debt. I don't like being indebted to banks. I have a rule in life that I will get it when I can afford it." We wish this multi-talented actor, comedian and musician Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

