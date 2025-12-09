Dhurandhar is on a box office rampage, and fans of Aditya Dhar’s controversial spy thriller are celebrating every aspect of the film. Be it the performances of the cast - especially Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna - or the standout moments, like Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance to the tune of Flipperachi’s "FA9LA", everything is being hailed by those who have loved the film. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Amidst all the hoopla, one actor from the cast is receiving more and more attention - and that is because audiences did not recognise him immediately when he first appeared on screen.

We are talking about Gaurav Gera, whom television lovers know best for playing the lovable geek Nandu in the nostalgic Sony show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin.

Gaurav Gera in 'Dhurandhar'

(SPOILER ALERT) The comedian plays Mohammad Aalam, a juice-shop owner in the streets of Lyari, a town in Karachi, Pakistan. He is actually an Indian informant who aids Ranveer Singh’s protagonist spy Hamza/Jaskirat Singh Rangi - first by hiring him and later by helping him infiltrate Rehman Dacait’s gang. Aalam also helps Hamza pass on intel to Indian intelligence to prevent terrorist attacks in India, though their information fails to avert the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks (as per the film).

Gaurav Gera Thanks Mukesh Chhabra for Casting Him 'Dhurandhar'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

What made Gera so unrecognisable in the role was the fact that it was a serious character - far removed from his usual goofball portrayals - and that his familiar face was concealed behind a balding pate and white moustache, and beard.

Come on, how many of you recognised Gera in the film?

All You Need To Know About Gaurav Gera

Gera began acting in 2000, making his debut with the Star Plus serial Life Nahin Hai Ladoo. His breakout role remains his crucial performance in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. Although Mona Singh played the main lead in this Hindi remake of the Colombian drama Yo soy Betty, la fea, his Nandu became a fan-favourite, particularly for his friendship with Jassi. The show aired between September 2003 and May 2006 and was a huge ratings hit.

Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin

The 52-year-old actor also appeared in other popular shows like The Great Indian Comedy Show, Dekh India Dekh, Mrs Pammi Pyarelal and Naagin, among others. He has also acted in Hindi films like Kyun…! Ho Gaya Na, Dasvidaniya, Chalo Dilli and MSG: The Messenger of God.

Gaurav Gera With 'Dhurandhar' Director Aditya Dhar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

But we can confidently say that his most popular big-screen role is undoubtedly the one in Dhurandhar. What’s more, his character survives the events of the first film - meaning he will appear in Dhurandhar Part 2, releasing on March 19, 2026. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller,

More About 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and is a fictionalised retelling of Operation Lyari, a crackdown on local gangs in Karachi by the police there, with the film linking it to terrorist attacks in India.

Ranveer Singh plays the main lead, while Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun (in her lead debut) form the rest of the main ensemble. At the box office, Dhurandhar has netted more than INR 100 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2025 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).