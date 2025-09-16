Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Baba Ramdev’s ashram in Haridwar for an episode of her cooking vlog and the lighthearted exchange between the two left everyone smiling. Ramdev personally showed Farah around the expansive ashram, which includes meditation centres, cottages and scenic huts. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farah Khan Slams Contestant Nehal Chudasama, Says ‘Woman Card’ Is Not Trump Card To Be Used When Things Aren’t Going Your Way.

Farah Khan Compares Baba Ramdev to Salman Khan

During the tour, Baba Ramdev joked about living simply despite the grand constructions in the ashram, saying they had built palaces for visitors but kept a small hut for themselves. To this, Farah wittily replied, “To aap aur Salman Khan ek hi ho. Vo bhi 1BHK me rehta hai aur banayein hai mahal sab ke liye” (So you and Salman Khan are the same. He also lives in a 1BHK while building palaces for others). The remark drew hearty laughter from Ramdev, who agreed, saying, “Haan, ye baat to sahi hai” (Yes, that’s true). The yoga guru even showed Farah both his old and new huts, proudly pointing out how one was “a little more stylish” and built using stones from Jodhpur. Farah playfully asked him to gift her one, admiring the stone structure’s charm.

Farah Khan Visits Baba Ramdev’s Ashram in Haridwar – Watch Video

Salman Khan Meets Ladakh LG, Receives Thangka Painting

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently in Leh, Ladakh, where he met Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta at Raj Niwas. The superstar, dressed casually in a blue shirt and jeans, received a traditional Thangka Canvas painting showcasing scenes from Buddha’s life in the classic Buddhist art style. Both posed with the painting, marking a warm and pleasant meeting. Farah Khan Attends Mesmerising Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh, Thanks Swami Ramdev for Warm Welcome (Watch Video)

Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’

On the professional front, Salman is currently shooting for Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. In the film, he will be seen in an Indian Army uniform, portraying the story inspired by the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

