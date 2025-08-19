Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are currently winning hearts on Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. The show is hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. Swara Bhasker, often in the spotlight for her outspoken views on social and political issues, has frequently faced criticism on social media. This time, the Raanjhanaa actress made a striking statement about human evolution. In a recent interview, she said that all humans are bisexual and also admitted to having a crush on former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav. Swara Bhasker Reveals Her Thoughts on Her Relationship With Husband Fahad Ahmad Amid Rising Breakups and Divorces in Bollywood.

All Humans Are Bisexual, Claims Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad recently sat for an interview with SCREEN. During their chat, the actress was addressing the topic of sexuality and identity, where she casually declared that all humans are "bisexual". She said, "If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexual, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been put on us for thousands of years. Because the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm."

Swara Bhasker Calls Akhilesh Yadav’s Wife Dimple Yadav As Her Crush

During the interview, the host asked Swara about her crush and joked that her husband Fahad cover his ears as she made the revelation. Swara revealed that she has a huge crush on former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav's wife and politician Dimple Yadav. "I have a cush on Dimple Yadav ji." She also revealed that she has told Fahad about this.

Swara Bhasker Claims All Humans Are ‘Bisexual’ in Viral Video

"Everyone is Bisexual. I have a crush on Dimple Yadav" Swara Bhaskar 💀 Now I am feeling bad for Akhilesh Yadav and Swara's husband 🤣pic.twitter.com/JVc1z12w7n — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) August 18, 2025

While Swara Bhasker’s remarks about the bisexual nature of human beings lack scientific backing, her admission of having a crush on Dimple Yadav, made while sitting next to her husband, has raised eyebrows.

Netizens React to Swara Bhasker’s ‘Bisexual’ Comment

A video capturing the moment has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens flooding the comments section with a mix of shock and amusement. A user wrote, "It’s not 'we', it’s only 'she'. She is bisexual or whatever". Another wrote, "Ab ye samajwadi party me ticket ke liye efforts kar rhe hai.. Bhagwan kare Akhilesh bhaiya ise Gorakhpur se khada karde." ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: Sonali Bendre Opens Up on Whether Her Latest Show Is Scripted or Real.

Netizens React to Swara Bhasker’s Viral Comment

She has a crush on 'Dimple Yadav'. Ohh gosh ... Sun rahe ho na Askhilesh? — Bhaskar Chatterjee🇮🇳 (@Bhaskar98380975) August 19, 2025

Lol

Kya bakwaas kar rahi hai swara? 😳 pic.twitter.com/odUgi9QEPb — Stranger (@amarDgreat) August 19, 2025

Another User Wrote

Ab ye samajwadi party me ticket ke liye efforts kar rhe hai.. Bhagwan kare Akhilesh bhaiya ise Gorakhpur se khada karde — Guddu (@nammu_92) August 19, 2025

‘Where Do These Hypocrites Get the Courage To Speak for Everyone?’

Where do these hypocrites get the courage to speak for everyone? — Kavya (@KavyaGarg_) August 19, 2025

Agreed

It’s not “we”, it’s only “she”. She is bisexual or whatever — being_human (@seeker20255) August 19, 2025

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Swara Bhasker’s Work Front

On the professional front, Swara Bhasker continues to grab headlines with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, on Pati Patni Aur Panga. The show also features other celebrity couples like Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeer Choudhary and Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar. On the movie front, Swara next has Mrs Falani.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).