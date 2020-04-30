When Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor Grooved Together on their Iconic 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' Track at an Awards Ceremony (Watch Video)

Rishi Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise has startled one and all. While Bollywood lost one of its gems in Irrfan Khan on April 29, the immediate loss of Rishi Kapoor was too big to bear. Twitterati has rightly tagged the ongoing year as #Black2020 with so many sad news starting with coronavirus outbreak and now the demise of two of B-town's most popular actors. The veteran actor was always so lively and he believed in living his life to the fullest. While his relationship with Ranbir Kapoor saw its own ups and downs, the father-son duo came much closer during his leukaemia treatment in the US. Rishi Kapoor Once Revealed the Names of Two Actors who Got Him Hooked to Twitter - Guess Who?

Speaking about the bonding that he shared with his actor son reminds us of the dance performance they did on -stage for one of the awards ceremony. A video of Rishi and Ranbir grooving together on their iconic, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' song is now going viral on the internet and it's a fond memory that the Barfi actor will cherish forever. The shared video belongs to the 2012 IIFA ceremony that took place in Singapore. The video saw the duo shaking their legs on Rishi and then Ranbir's very famous track while Neetu Kapoor admired them sitting in the audience stand. Rishi Kapoor No More: Salman Khan Mourns the Veteran Actor's Sad Demise, Offers Condolences to his Friends and Family.

Check out their Dance Video from IIFA 2012

Rishi's sudden demise was confirmed by his family members after they released a statement saying how he'd like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is on her way to Mumbai from Delhi and will travel around 1400 km to attend her father's funeral.