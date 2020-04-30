Rishi Kapoor Once Revealed the Names of Two Actors who Got Him Hooked to Twitter - Guess Who?

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: PTI)

Rishi Kapoor's Twitter game was quite strong and his absence from any other social media handles made the entire experience a lot more special. While he was often criticised, even trolled for his blunt tweets, the Kapoor scion was unapologetic (in most cases) and preferred speaking his mind than staying mum. And while he was clueless about the twitter culture initially, he started admiring its presence and we should thank these two actors for asking him to have a virtual presence.

Rishi, in one of his earlier interactions with The Hindu, had revealed the names of the actors who were responsible for getting him on Twitter. When asked about his Twitter journey and how it all began, Rishi had said, "I would put the blame on Anushka (Sharma). She introduced me to it, but my account was lying defunct for very long till Abhishek (Bachchan) got me involved in it. Then, it started as a lark, just over a year ago. I got on it to interact with friends, companions and fans but gradually realised that anything you say there gets picked up by the media and can get magnified."

Elaborating on how he won't use his social media handle to make any statements, the actor said, "I am not using it to make a statement or to glorify myself. What I say is honest, sincere and innocent, without any malice involved. It's not to hurt anyone intentionally. I just speak the truth. Sometimes, I may have tweeted something wrong as well but I have accepted that, apologised and taken it back. Human beings make mistakes."

While explaining the reasons for his absence from any other social media platforms, Rishi had said that he was earlier on Facebook but after his account was hacked twice, he left the space altogether. Rishi's sudden demise has startled the entire entertainment industry and the void that he has left will never be filled again.