Veteran actress Asha Parekh shared “cherished moments” with the “people” she “loves” Helen and Waheeda Rehman. Taking to Instagram, Asha Parekh shared a picture featuring the three “golden girls” sitting in a restaurant and enjoying a meal. For the caption, she wrote: “Jab we met..Cherished moments with people I love.” Raj Khosla 100th Birth Anniversary: Asha Parekh Remembers Director Who Helped Her Break 'Glam Girl' Image With 'Do Badan.'

Asha Parekh Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Parekh (Official Account) (@ashaparekhofficial)

The three iconic figures from the golden age of Hindi cinema are known for their strong bond of friendship. Last year in June, the trio went to Srinagar for a holiday. Asha had shared the picture on Instagram, where the trio posed on a houseboat and had captioned: “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar”, with hashtags #FriendsForEver #FriendsLikeFamily #Holiday #FunTime #BeautifulKashmir #Nostalgia and #MakingMemories.” Asha Parekh to Be Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, 2020 for Her Exemplary Lifetime ... - Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Asha Parekh’s Timeless Bollywood Journey

Talking about Asha, 82, she commenced her journey in cinema as a child actor and made her debut as a lead heroine in the 1959 film Dil Deke Dekho. After which, she was seen in movies such as Teesri Manzil, Love In Tokyo, Caravan, Udhar Ka Sindur, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki and Aan Milo Sajna and Mera Gaon Mera Desh among many others. Asha was last seen in the 1995 film Andolan, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Mamta Kulkarni, and Somy Ali in lead roles. This film marked veteran actress Asha Parekh's final role before retirement.

Waheeda Rehman’s Iconic Film Legacy Lives On

The 87-year-old Waheeda made her acting debut in 1955 with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi. She was then seen in films such as Pyaasa, Guide, Neel Kamal, Reshma Aur Shera, Khamoshi, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. Waheeda was last seen in the 2021 coming-of-age sports drama film directed by Manjari Makijany. The cast includes newcomers Rachel Sanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel, and also stars Amrit Maghera, Jonathan Readwin and Waheeda Rehman. IFFI 2022: Asha Parekh, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana Felicitated at Closing Ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

Helen’s Legendary Career Spans Over 500 Films

Talking about Helen, she has appeared in over 500 films in a career spanning seven decades. She has been a part of films such as Howrah Bridge, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai,Woh Kaun Thi?,Caravan, Upaasna, Ram Balram and Sholay to name a few. She was last seen in the 2012 film Heroine starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).