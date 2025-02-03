Did you know Waheeda Rehman has won the National Award for Best Actress, getting the honour for the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera, directed by Sunil Dutt? Did you know that she was nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories at the Filmfare Awards in the same year for Guide and Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam, respectively, winning the trophy for the former? Did you know Waheeda Rehman had been conferred Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award? Waheeda Rehman Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, Watch Video of Veteran Actress' Full Speech.

Fine, you might know the answers to all of the above, but did you know that the actress had played mother characters to Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and their son, Abhishek Bachchan? If you do remember how that happened, good on you! If you missed this 'maternal' filmy connection of Waheeda Rehman with the Bachchan family, this story is just for you,

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman have acted in several movies, where they were paired romantically in a couple, like Kabhi Kabhie. Waheeda Rehman was five years older than Amitabh Bachchan in real life, and that was enough for some filmmakers to cast her as his mother on screen in some other movies.

Some of the films where the actress played Big B's onscreen mother were Adalat, Trishul, Coolie, Mahaan, and Namak Halaal. In Adalat and Mahaan, Amitabh Bachchan had double roles (triple in Mahaan) where he played both father and son, and the father character was cast opposite Waheeda's. There is also this casting story that Waheeda was initially roped in to play Amitabh Bachchan's mother in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, though the role was later played by Achala Sachdev in the movie.

Jaya Bachchan

The 1973 film, Phagun was directed by Rajinder Singh Bedi. The romantic family drama has starred Dharmendra, Waheeda Rehman, Jaya Bhaduri and Vijay Arora. Dharmendra and Waheeda Rehman were paired with each other as a married couple who get estranged after a domestic spat.

When Dharmendra's character leaves her, Waheeda's heroine has to raise their daughter single-handedly, and this adult version of this daughter is played by Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri). Waheeda Rehman Birthday: Did You Know Veteran Actress Refused To Change Her Name When Guru Dutt Suggested it for CID?

Abhishek Bachchan

Waheeda Rehman took a long break from acting after appearing in the 1991 film Lamhe (though a delayed film, Ulfat Ki Nayee Manzilen, came in 1994). After her husband Shashi Rekhi's demise in 2000, Rehman returned to acting with Anupam Kher's directorial debut, Om Jai Jagdish, in 2002. In the movie, Waheeda Rehman played mom to the three main leads, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan later played her grandson in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan had a cameo in the movie, playing her dead husband (and Abhishek's grandfather), though they didn't get to share the screen together.

