The Bollywood landscape is currently buzzing over a surprising cameo in Aditya Dhar’s latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Actor Mashhoor Amrohi, who plays the character Nawab Shafiq, has gone viral on social media for his uncanny, near-identical resemblance to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. 'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Dhar Film Crosses INR 550 Crore in India, INR 700 Crore Worldwide.

The likeness is so striking that many viewers initially speculated the character was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) or deepfake technology. However, the performance is the result of a rigorous transformation process involving hours of prosthetic makeup and a dedicated performance by Amrohi.

Mashhoor Amrohi in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

In the high-stakes world of Dhurandhar 2 (as the sequel is popularly known), Amrohi appears as Nawab Shafiq, a character heavily inspired by the real-life political figure. Despite having a brief appearance spanning just a few scenes, his presence has become one of the film’s most discussed highlights.

To achieve the "spitting image" look, Amrohi underwent an intense physical transformation. The actor revealed in recent interviews that he sat through over eight hours of makeup daily for four days during look tests. To match Sharif’s silhouette, he also wore a specially designed bodysuit to simulate the necessary body weight and ageing.

Mashhoor Amrohi As Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

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Director Aditya Dhar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra reportedly chose Amrohi not because he naturally resembles the politician, but because of his acting range and command over Urdu. Interestingly, Amrohi originally auditioned for the role of Major Iqbal (a part that eventually went to Arjun Rampal) before Dhar envisioned him as the perfect fit for the pivotal cameo.

Who is Mashhoor Amrohi?

While he is currently the talk of the town, Mashhoor Amrohi is no stranger to the film industry. He carries a significant cinematic legacy as the grandson of legendary filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, the visionary behind classics like Pakeezah and Mahal.

Early Career and Education

Amrohi holds a degree in Journalism, a background that he credits for his disciplined approach to character research. Unlike many star kids, he began his journey away from the limelight, working both in front of and behind the camera

Some of his notable works include Humsey Hai Jahaan, War and Freedom at Midnight, among others. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Action Film Faces Trouble in Tamil Nadu, Plea Seeks Ban on Screening Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Box Office

The viral sensation surrounding Amrohi's performance has only added fuel to the film's explosive box office run. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially cemented itself as a historic blockbuster. As of its first Monday, the film has crossed the INR 500 crore mark in domestic net collections. Globally, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has raked in over INR 800 crore, outperforming the opening weekend numbers of other major 2026 releases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).