Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela’s song Dabidi Dibidi from the upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj has stirred controversy online. Many criticised the choreography, calling the moves overly suggestive and inappropriate, especially given the significant age gap between the lead actors. Social media has been flooded with calls for the song’s removal, with fans questioning whether it aligns with Balakrishna’s established image as a veteran Tollywood star. Despite the backlash, Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, remains one of the most anticipated films of Sankranthi 2025. The film is slated for a grand release worldwide on January 12. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’: Pragya Jaiswal Unveils Exciting Title Teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Upcoming Film (View Poster).

What on earth did I just watch? 🤮🤮 A grown man dancing so inappropriately with someone who could be his daughter? Who even comes up with such 'genius' choreography, and why did the hero agree to this? Absolutely disgusting🙏🏻🙏🏻#DabidiDibidi #DaakuMaharaaj pic.twitter.com/BlENomwL0A — Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) January 2, 2025

Who approves such choreography? Why do actors agree to do such steps? Extremely CRINGE! pic.twitter.com/5SAFOSHcnr — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) January 2, 2025

CRINGE PRO MAX!!! If Bollywood did this, there would’ve been national sanskaar outrage, with hashtags about protecting Bharatiya culture trending everywhere... But now? Sab chup, not a peep! Hypocrisy! 🤡#DabidiDibidi #Balayya pic.twitter.com/PkP9U6j6AH — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) January 3, 2025

