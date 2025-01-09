Urvashi Rautela has fired back at Kamaal R Khan (KRK) after he criticised her song "Dabidi Dibidi" from the film Daaku Maharaaj, which features the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna. KRK had slammed the song, calling it "vulgar", and suggested that Urvashi should be "ashamed" of doing such numbers. In response, Urvashi took to social media, saying, "It’s ironic how some who’ve achieved nothing feel entitled to criticise those who work tirelessly. Real power isn’t in tearing others down it’s in lifting them up and inspiring greatness.". Her remarks also follow backlash against choreographer Shekhar Master’s “obscene” steps in the song, which has left the internet fuming. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’: Netizens Slam Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela’s Track for Vulgar Hook Step (Watch Video).

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back at KRK for Criticising "Dabidi Dibidi"

It’s ironic how some who’ve achieved nothing feel entitled to criticize those who work tirelessly. Real power isn’t in tearing others down it’s in lifting them up and inspiring greatness. @kamaalrkhan https://t.co/kS3tdXFk0a — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) January 9, 2025

Watch "Dabidi Dabidi" Song:

