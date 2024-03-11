New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in action-packed avatar in 'Yodha', which will be out in theatres this Friday.

On Monday, Sidharth along with his co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna launched the film's patriotic song 'Tiranga' in the national capital.

Speaking at the song launch, Sidharth opened up about his experience in 'Yodha'.

He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

Sung by B Praak, 'Tiranga' song shows Sidharth's love and devotion towards his nation.

After the release of the track, Kiara gave a shout out to the 'Yodha' team.

In an Instagram story, she wrote, "Goosebumps this song is (accompanied by fire emoji) waited all day for this one favourite from the film."

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. (ANI)

