Assamese singer and culture icon Zubeen Garg died on Friday (September 19) in a tragic scuba diving incident in Singapore. The "Ya Ali" singer was just 52 at the time of his passing. Zubeen Garg was laid to rest on Tuesday (September 23) after his body was flown back from Singapore to Assam via Delhi. The farewell was attended by the legendary singer's family and lakhs of fans who gathered at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where his mortal remains were kept for public homage. In a heart-touching moment, Zubeen's four beloved dogs,, Iko, Diya, Rambo and Maya also paid their final tribute to their owner. Zubeen Garg Funeral: Last Rites of Singer to Be Performed in Kamarkuchi Village, Sonapur.

Zubeen Garg’s Four Pet Dogs Bid Their Final Goodbye to Their Owner

In a video shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X (formerly Twitter), Zubeen Garg's four pet dogs Iko, Dya, Rambo and Maya, were seen being brought near the singer's body so that they could see their owner for the last time. The dogs quietly stood near the stage where the singer's body was kept.

Sharing the video, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his thoughts and wrote, "It is often said that dogs are a man's best friend and if dogs love you, you are a great man- well for Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now- Heartbroken."

Zubeen Garg’s Pet Dogs Pay Tribute to Their Owner in Emotional Moment, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Video

It is often said that dogs are a man's best friend and if dogs love you, you are a great man- well for Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now- Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/687rU0fe7Z — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2025

Zubeen Garg's mortal remains were brought back to Assam from Singapore, where he had travelled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His body was first kept at the B Baruah Sports Complex and later taken to the Sarusajai Stadium, where lakhs of fans and admirers of the singer gathered to pay their final respects. Zubeen Garg's music and humility touched many lives across Assam and beyond. Garima Saikia Garg Appeals for Peace After Husband Zubeen Garg’s Death, Defends Manager Siddhartha Sharma Amid FIRs; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Second Postmortem.

The final rites of Zubeen Garg are scheduled for September 23 at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur with full state honours.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).