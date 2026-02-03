Singapore’s favorite "smooth criminal" is back. Devon Woon, the traffic marshal who first captured the internet's heart in early 2024, has once again gone viral for his unique, dance-infused approach to directing traffic. The video is currently viral in Singapore, drawing numerous comments and likes.

Devon Woon: A Familiar Flair on the Roads

A new viral video, shared on TikTok by user @cam.js0 on January 28, has quickly gained traction, amassing over 400,000 views. In the clip captioned "This is why I love Singapore..." a traffic marshal can be seen using exaggerated, rhythmic gestures and playful flourishes to guide vehicles.

While the post does not explicitly name the marshal, netizens were quick to identify the "smooth and expressive moves" as those of Mr. Devon Woon.

Mr. Woon became a household name following a 2024 CNA feature where he was dubbed a "smooth criminal" for his ability to pop, lock, and moonwalk while on duty.

Viral Video From Singapore: Dancing Moves of Traffic Marshal Devon Woon

Laughter Back to the Roads: Devon Woon

In previous interviews, Mr. Woon described his style as a form of performance art intended to "bring laughter back to the roads" and alleviate the typical tension associated with Singapore’s busy traffic. He believes that a bit of joy can reduce road rage and make drivers more cooperative.

His latest performance was met with audible laughter and delight from the people filming the clip. One passenger can be heard saying, "He just loves his job," while the uploader added, "I hope someone finds this man and gets him promoted."

Devon Woon is Already Viral in Singapore

Divided Opinions on Viral Dancing Video from Singapore: Entertainment vs. Safety

Despite the overwhelming "love" the video received, the internet remains divided on his unconventional methods:

The Fans: Many praised his positive energy, with one user commenting, "Love seeing positive people at work... spreading happiness and joy in this stressful world."

The Skeptics: Some road users raised safety concerns, arguing that exaggerated movements could lead to confusion. "When he did that wing pose, am I supposed to speed up or what?" questioned one netizen. Others noted that in high-stakes traffic situations, standardized hand signals are essential for safety. Ranjeet Singh Demotion: Indore’s Viral ‘Dancing Cop’ Demoted to Constable Rank After Series of Allegations by Mumbai Woman and ‘Social Media Indiscipline’.

Devon Woon is A Man of Many Talents

Devon Woon is no stranger to the spotlight. Before his stint as a traffic marshal, he was a physical education teacher and a martial arts coordinator. He even showcased his skills on Asia’s Got Talent in 2015. Whether you find his moves helpful or distracting, there is no denying that Mr. Woon’s passion for his work continues to turn a mundane commute into a viral sensation.

