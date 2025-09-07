Los Angeles, September 7: Actor-comedian Bryan Cranston, who is known for his work in the cult-classic ‘Breaking Bad’, has been feted with the Emmy award for best guest actor in a comedy for ‘The Studio’. This marks Cranston’s seventh Emmy win. He previously won all six of his Emmys for ‘Breaking Bad’, reports ‘Variety’. ‘The Studio’ is a 10-episode, sharp satire set at the fictional Continental Studios run by Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick.

Cranston plays eccentric studio head Griffin Mills. The all-star cast includes Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. As per ‘Variety’, Cranston was nominated alongside directors Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese, as well as Dave Franco and Anthony Mackie, who all played themselves on the show. “The Bear’s” Jon Bernthal was also nominated. Creative Arts Emmy 2023: The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear, and Beef Rack Up Major Wins At The 75th Award Show.

‘The Studio’ was created by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez. Executive producers include Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen on behalf of Point Grey Pictures. Lionsgate Television is the studio. ‘The Studio’ shattered records receiving 23 Emmy nominations, the most ever for a comedy series in its first season. It also tied the record set by ‘The Bear’ last year, as the most nominated comedy series ever.

The Creative Arts Emmys are taking place over two nights at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Going into the night, ‘Severance’ landed 27 nominations, including outstanding production design and outstanding editing. Production designer Jeremy Hindle was nominated for his sets. ‘Woe’s Hollow’ (episode 4) was his most challenging episode of the season, because they shot all the exteriors on location. Nick Offerman Wins His First Emmy at 75th Annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards for The Last of Us (View Post).

In the character voiceover/short form performer category, Julie Andrews landed a nomination for her work on the Netflix series “Bridgerton” as the voice of Lady Penelope. Last year’s winner, Maya Rudolph, nabbed a nomination again for her work as Connie the Hormone Monstress on ‘Big Mouth’.

