The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's "parental sex" comments on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show continues to make waves. Each day, older videos of these content creators resurface, sparking further headlines. Amidst this, creator and influencer Tanmay Bhat, a close friend of Samay, dropped a cryptic video with the caption, "Me watching the news every day." Many social media users have interpreted this as a subtle jab at the ongoing uproar. Bhat’s post has added fuel to the fire, further igniting discussions on the matter. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy: Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar, 100% Literacy Saar’ Remark Sparks Outrage Among Malayalis (Watch Videos).

Tanmay Bhat's Cryptic Video Over 'India's Got Latent' Row

Tanmay Bhat shared a humorous video on Instagram, where he is seen performing a slow-motion dance to B Praak’s "Ranjha" from Shershaah, particularly to the lyrics “Mera Dola Ni Aaya.” His friend, Naveed Manakkodan, also joins in the fun. While Tanmay hasn’t directly linked the video to the ongoing Samay Raina-Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, many on social media believe it may be his subtle commentary on the situation. Some perceive it as a playful dig at the drama, while others suggest he’s signalling his avoidance of getting involved in the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy: Comedian Harsh Gujral Deletes ‘The Escape Room’ Episodes From YouTube Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina’s Legal Cases Against Obscenity.

Tanmay Bhat Takes Dig at Comedian Samay Raina? - Watch Video

Netizens Call Tanmay Bhat's Video a Dig at India's Got Latent' Controversy

For those unfamiliar, Tanmay Bhat’s comedy roast All India Bakchod (AIB) Knockout, which aired in February 2015, encountered serious legal issues and was swiftly shut down. The show, featuring Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, was deemed "vulgar" resulting in multiple FIRs filed against both the participants and the group.

About 'India's Got Latent Controversy'

India’s Got Latent controversy ignited when Ranveer Allahbadia made offensive remarks on the show during a now-deleted episode with Samay Raina and other panellists. Ranveer, who appeared as a judge alongside Samay, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, asked a question that sparked outrage: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” The backlash led Samay to delete all related videos, while Ranveer claimed he and his family received death threats. He has since been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber for questioning on February 24.

