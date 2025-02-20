The reality show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has landed in controversy, facing legal trouble over obscene remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. The show, which also featured YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Jaspreet Singh as guest judges, has drawn criticism for offensive content. During an episode, Ranveer sparked outrage with a highly inappropriate question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” His comment triggered a police complaint, accusing him of ‘promoting obscenity’. In response, an FIR was filed against him, and the show has since been removed from YouTube. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy: Comedian Harsh Gujral Deletes ‘The Escape Room’ Episodes From YouTube Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina’s Legal Cases Against Obscenity.

Comedian Jaspreet Singh Slammed on Social Media

The other guest judge who left netizens upset with his remark is comedian Jaspreet Singh. His remark, “Kerala Saar… 100% Literacy Saar”, has angered Malayalis, who have condemned it as an outdated and stereotypical jab at the state’s literacy rate. Many took to social media to call out the comedian, arguing that Kerala’s high literacy is a matter of pride, not ridicule. Social media users slammed Jaspreet for his comment, with some pointing out Kerala’s progressive society. One user, Vijay Bhargavan, shared a video post stating, “Kerala: where 100% literacy meets 200% common sense, and stereotypes are left at the door.” Another, Advocate Maneesha Radhakrishnan, highlighted how Kerala’s literacy fosters communal harmony among different faiths. Check out the viral video posts below:

Schooling Jaspreet Singh

Kerala’s 100% Literacy: What It Means

In light of the growing backlash and legal proceedings, Samay Raina has taken down all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube. Maharashtra Cyber Cell Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav told ANI, “FIR has been registered against all members who played roles in all episodes of the show. Authorities had ordered the removal of all videos under investigation and mandated the deactivation of the show's account until the inquiry concludes.” With the show’s removal and legal scrutiny intensifying, it remains to be seen what further action will be taken against the controversial remarks.

