UNICEF Korea Committee announced that Korean boy band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment’s 'LOVE MY SELF' campaign won the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Awards. The Inspire Awards recognizes the UNICEF campaigns that have had the most influence in countries all over the world over. In 2020, 100 campaigns from 50 countries were eligible for the 18 categories and it is beyond amazing how BTS' philanthropic efforts were recognised as their campaign won. Talking about BTS' campaign, the K-Pop band teamed up with UNICEF in 2017 for the same. What K-Pop Stans Means And How BTS Army is Helping in Trending their #BlackLivesMatter Campaign Using Memes and Tweets!

They launched a two-year anti-violence campaign called Love Myself that aimed at protecting the youth from violence. Also, BTS fans particularly supported this campaign and were inspired more after RM's speech during the United Nations General Assembly in 2018. As reported by Soompi, Lee Ki Cheol, the secretary-general of UNICEF Korea said, “BTS’s message that you need to love yourself in order to be able to love others is creating a positive transformation all over the world. I believe this award is the result of BTS’s positive influence as they give children and youth across the Earth both courage and comfort.” Black Lives Matter: BTS Joins the Fight Against Racism After the Horrendous Killing of George Floyd (Read Twitter).

Given the kind of fan following BTS enjoy the world over, it is amazing that the K-Pop band has been taking an effort to make the most of their power position to make a difference for those around the world. Not just this, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment recently also donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

