On the 132nd birth anniversary of comedy legend Charlie Chaplin, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut commemorated the occasion by paying a tribute to the late artist on her social media. The 'Queen' actor took to her Twitter handle on Friday and marked Chaplin's birth anniversary by sharing a few black and white pictures of him, describing the comic as one of the most dynamic artists ever. Kangana tweeted, "Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist, an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer, highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer, Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin." Charlie Chaplin Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts About the Legendary Actor.

Actor Ranvir Shorey responded to Kangana's tweet with his own tribute, and called Chaplin the "greatest". He tweeted, "The greatest. Happy Birthday!"

Charlie Chaplin or Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was an English comedian, actor, and filmmaker, who managed to achieve tons of affection and praises in 75 years of his career. He was born in London in 1889 and is still known worldwide for his signature style of silent comedy. Jitendra Kumar Is In ‘Chaplin Mood’, Poses Alongside the Portrait of Legendary Charlie Chaplin.

Kangana Ranaut's Heartfelt Tribute to Charlie Chaplin

Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist,an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer,highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer,Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tv9Do5aOdu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Chaplin is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant comics, as well as acting figures in the history of the cinema. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)