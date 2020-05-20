Declan J Donovan Says He Is Scared to Think About Touring Even After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends

Declan J Donovan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Young English singer-songwriter Declan J. Donovan has been creating a lot of music since the lockdown began. But talking about the post-pandemic world, he says he is scared to think what touring will be like after this is over. With projects being put on hold and concerts being cancelled or postponed, the music industry has been badly hit due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Asked about his thoughts on the post-pandemic world when it comes to music tours, concerts, and the music industry. Bang Bang Con: BTS Announces Live-Stream Concert In June After Postponing ‘Map of the Soul’ Tour.

Declan told IANS: "I think it's going to change the music industry completely, I'm scared to think what touring will be like after this is over. Unless we have a vaccine I can't imagine people will want to be in a big room being close to others sadly." He has supported the likes of Tom Walker on his European shows, including his O2 Academy Brixton show. He also supported Dean Lewis in Germany and John Newman in the UK. In 2018, he also toured with singers Jake Bugg and Freya Ridings. In the times of social distancing, he feels it's important to connect with people through music even if it is virtual. Madonna Confirms She Contracted COVID-19 While Touring, Says ‘I Was Sick but I’m Healthy Now’

"I think it's so important. My mental health would take a massive hit if I didn't have music to get me through the lockdown," said the artiste, whose first track, "Fallen so young" was written for his brother's wedding. He recently performed live on the Instagram page of Vh1 India for 'Vh1 Quarantunes'. In addition to virtual gigs, he is also making music for his fans. "I'm watching a lot of movies and creating so much music. I feel like I haven't stopped writing since the lockdown began," said the singer from Harlow, Essex. The "Pieces" hitmaker is currently living with his family during the lockdown. "It's been so nice as I don't usually get to spend this much time with them," said Declan.