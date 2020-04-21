'Friends' Fans To Get a Chance To Be a Part Of Their Reunion on HBO Max, Announces Cast!

Friends Reunion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the entertainment industry is all at halt, we have a really very little to look forward to. Apart from a few quarantine binge watch lists, most of them are just going back to the good ol' sitcom, FRIENDS. After all, that is the comfort zone of many. So, now to the delight of all those fans, the reunion is happening and the six friends just made an exciting appeal! FRIENDS 25th Anniversary: 25 Quotes from the American Sitcom That We Use in Real Life All the Time.

HBO Max is arranging is much awaited reunion of the FRIENDS cast. The desire of many is finally being fulfilled. However, what if you get a chance to be on the show with cast themselves?

The cast has also appealed to the fans to help the COVID-19 affected through AllInChallenge.com. Any amount would be of help and would be given as donations. Also, lucky people will get to be a part of this iconic reunion! David Schwimmer posted this with the caption that reads as, "Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping, where we’ll be together again for the first time in ages as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had. You’ll grab a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk — and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour."

Well, that is too much to handle in one go! As the big news is finally out, we bet the fans of Friends will do anything and everything to visit Central Perk with them! What say?