Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's response to the tagging of her song by Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha has won hearts in Karnataka reviving memories of 80s superhit Kannada movie. Harishika had tagged a super hit song from Kannada movie 'Premaloka', which has been reshot for her film 'Thayta'. Raveena Tandon Poses With Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Juhi Chawla And Others; Check Out Inside Party Pictures From KJo’s Grand Birthday Bash.

Juhi Chawla acted in the original song 'Nodamma Hudugi' of Premaloka, the all-time hit movie of Kannada film industry. The film was released in 1987. Showman of Kannada film industry V. Ravichandran had directed, produced and also acted in the film. Harshika tagged a snippet of the song with Juhi Chawla's account. She wrote, "I love Juhi Chawla madam in this song." Sharmaji Namkeen Song Laal Tamatar: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla’s Track Is Sweet and Funny (Watch Video).

Juhi Chawla responded with happy emojis. Harshika clearly was on cloud nine after getting the response and thanked the Bollywood actress and said that she (Juhi) made her day. The development has sent cine lovers back to the 80's after refreshing their memories of the movie Premaloka.

Check Out Harshika Poonacha's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshika Poonacha (@harshikapoonachaofficial)

The songs of the movie created a history and even today they are enjoyed by the elderly and youngsters. The songs, locations and the theme, all together had made the movie a big hit in 80's.

