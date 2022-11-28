Paramount+ has released the first full trailer for 1923, its upcoming spin-off series of the Yellowstone franchise from returning creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan, reports Variety. The limited series features a new generation of the Dutton family, who are no less plagued by violence. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as husband and wife Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. Yellowstone Actor Wes Bentley Says Robert Downey Jr Inspired Him To Overcome Drug Addiction.

Watch Trailer Here:

"Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose," Cara, the Dutton family matriarch, says in the trailer. "But their fight is with me, and I kill much slower." Set on the expansive rural terrain of Montana, 1923 spans over three decades before the birth of Yellowstone protagonist John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) and 40 years after the events of 1883, the first Yellowstone prequel series, notes Variety.

The show is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. 1923 will consist of two seasons with eight episodes apiece. The series will premiere on December 18 in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+. The pilot will also air on Paramount Network the same day as part of a simulcast event, followed by the debut of a new episode from Yellowstone Season 5.