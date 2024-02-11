Veteran director David Nutter was feted with the lifetime achievement award for television direction at the Directors Guild of America Awards. Over his long career, Nutter has directed 24 pilots, 21 of which made it to series orders, and some 1,500 hours of TV, from Game of Thrones to ER to The X-Files, reports Variety. DGA 2024 Winners: Christopher Nolan Receives Award For Oppenheimer, Peter Hoar Clinches Top Honour for The Last of Us - Check Out The Full List Here.

In recent years, he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Nutter gave an emotional speech that demonstrated his resilience as he dealt with the symptoms of the progressive disease that attacks the central nervous system. “I’m a better director for it,” Nutter said of working with Parkinson’s. “I’m more attached to the emotional heartbeat of an actor.” DGA 2024 Awards: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Theatrical Feature Film for Oppenheimer; Calls Cillian Murphy 'Best Actor of His Generation' (Watch Video).

Watch David Nutter's Acceptance Speech:

In an emotional speech, DGA honoree David Nutter (who directed iconic eps of Game of Thrones and The X Files) talks about his Parkinson’s and assures the audience that it’s not a sad condition: “I’m a better director because of it” pic.twitter.com/KeANOFxz5C— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 11, 2024

Auteur Christopher Nolan took home the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards, earning his first DGA Award for the historical epic Oppenheimer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2024 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).