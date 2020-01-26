DGA Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: 1917, Honey Boy and Other Films That Won Big at The Starry Event

1917 Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The awards season is in full swing in Hollywood! The world is right now cherishing too many good movies at the same time. Hence, it is always a bliss to watch which of them passed the test put by the jury on the panel. 72nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards 2020 was held on Saturday where the some of the critically acclaimed films won big. You won't be surprised at the list of winners here as they have been in the nominations and winners' lists in other events as well. Grammys 2020 Predictions: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo - Who Will Take Home the Big Honours?.

Unsurprisingly, Sam Mendes' 1917 took away the accolade for the for the best feature film. Considered as one of the best cinematic experiments done till date, this movie is also a top contender at the Academy Awards this year. On the other hand, he first-time feature-film directing category saw Honey Boy's Alma Har'el win. Check out the entire list here.

Theatrical Feature Film- 1917

First-Time Feature Film- Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Documentary Feature Films- Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory

Dramatic Series- Nicole Kassell, Watchmen

Comedy Series- Bill Hader, Barry

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials- James Burrows (All in the Family and The Jeffersons)

Movies for Television and Limited Series- Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming- Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Reality Programs- Jason Cohen, Encore

Children’s Programs- Amy Schatz, Song of Parkland

Commercials- Spike Jonze, MJZ

These were the names who won big at the award ceremony that took place at the Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Further, the fans are waiting to witness the wins at Grammys 2020, BAFTA 2020 and Oscars 2020 as well! We will keep you posted on the same, till then say tuned!