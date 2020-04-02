Adam Schlesinger Demise: Jimmy Kimmel, Rick Springfield, Jack Antonoff and Others Condole the Death of 'Fountains of Wayne' Member, After He Passes Away Due to Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, Jimmy Kimmel, Rick Springfield, Jack Antonoff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Adam Schlesinger was one of the founding members of the band, Fountains of Fayne. He was an Emmy and Grammy-winning musician, singer and songwriter. On April 1, 2020, Adam Schlesinger passed away from complications related to the COVID-19. The demise of Schlesinger, aged 52, came as a shock to many celebs from the entertainment industry. It was on March 31, when the band’s co-founder Chris Collingwood had shared a statement on behalf of the Schlesinger family. It read, “Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hopsitaplised with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.” Adam Schlesinger Passes Away At 52 Due to COVID-19; Tom Hanks Remembers The Emmy-Winning Singer (Read Tweet).

Adam Schlesinger breathed his last at a hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. It is not clear where or how the singer-songwriter contracted the coronavirus. Jimmy Kimmel, Rick Springfield, Jack Antonoff, Tom Hanks, and many other celebs have condoled the death of this award winning singer-songwriter. Schlesinger and Hanks had collaborated for the film That Thing You Do!, which was also the latter’s directorial debut. The titular track was written and composed by Schlesinger. Let’s take a look at celebs who have poured in condolence messages on Schlesinger’s demise. Andrew Jack Passes Away At 76, Star Wars Actor Suffered From COVID-19 Complications.

Tom Hanks

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Rick Springfield

Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody. ♥️Love and healing to his family #AdamSchlesinger pic.twitter.com/EPBaIj6J4r — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) April 1, 2020

Jack Antonoff

adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 1, 2020

Ethan Embry

I remember the day all the Oneders, @LivTyler and @tomhanks sat in a room and played about 6 submitted tracks from different bands for That Thing You Do. When we heard Adam Schlesinger’s cassette it was instantly clear which track we would need to learn. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 2, 2020

Travon Free

Adam Schlesinger was a genius. Pour one out for Stacy's mom. pic.twitter.com/ht2op9evVf — Travon Free (@Travon) April 1, 2020

Elijah Wood

Ugh. Heartbreaking to hear about Adam Schlesinger having passed. Such a brilliant songwriter. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 1, 2020

Kathy Griffin

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday💔 https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020

Rachel Bloom

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

Neil Patrick Harris

Oh my god. Just reading that Adam Schlesinger passed away from Coronavirus complications. A brilliant musician and writer, we shared many award show moments together. He was so kind. Gone too soon. I’m reeling. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. https://t.co/zvGgzSjiJ9 — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 2, 2020

Adam Schlesinger is survived by his two children, Sadie and Claire, and partner Alexis Morley. There are several Hollywood stars who have been tested positive for COVID-19. The celebs who passed away due to coronavirus are Star Wars actor Andrew Jack and popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura.