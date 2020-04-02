Adam Schlesinger Demise: Jimmy Kimmel, Rick Springfield, Jack Antonoff and Others Condole the Death of 'Fountains of Wayne' Member, After He Passes Away Due to Coronavirus
Adam Schlesinger, Jimmy Kimmel, Rick Springfield, Jack Antonoff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Adam Schlesinger was one of the founding members of the band, Fountains of Fayne. He was an Emmy and Grammy-winning musician, singer and songwriter. On April 1, 2020, Adam Schlesinger passed away from complications related to the COVID-19. The demise of Schlesinger, aged 52, came as a shock to many celebs from the entertainment industry. It was on March 31, when the band’s co-founder Chris Collingwood had shared a statement on behalf of the Schlesinger family. It read, “Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hopsitaplised with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.” Adam Schlesinger Passes Away At 52 Due to COVID-19; Tom Hanks Remembers The Emmy-Winning Singer (Read Tweet).

Adam Schlesinger breathed his last at a hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. It is not clear where or how the singer-songwriter contracted the coronavirus. Jimmy Kimmel, Rick Springfield, Jack Antonoff, Tom Hanks, and many other celebs have condoled the death of this award winning singer-songwriter. Schlesinger and Hanks had collaborated for the film That Thing You Do!, which was also the latter’s directorial debut. The titular track was written and composed by Schlesinger. Let’s take a look at celebs who have poured in condolence messages on Schlesinger’s demise. Andrew Jack Passes Away At 76, Star Wars Actor Suffered From COVID-19 Complications.

Adam Schlesinger is survived by his two children, Sadie and Claire, and partner Alexis Morley. There are several Hollywood stars who have been tested positive for COVID-19. The celebs who passed away due to coronavirus are Star Wars actor Andrew Jack and popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura.