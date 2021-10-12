Marvel is all set to introduce their next big cosmic player in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. With Will Poulter being cast in the role of Adam Warlock, we can’t wait to see him in action as the MCU’s cosmic universe expands to new territories. Perhaps one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe, Adam Warlock was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Will Poulter Is Adam Warlock: Know More About the Marvel Superhero To Be Introduced in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, directed by James Gunn, releases on May 5, 2023. With the recent confirmation that we will be finally seeing him in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, there are still a lot more characters to be introduced. So here are five other cosmic characters that we would love to see be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shuma-Gorath

Shuma-Gorath (Photo Credit: Marvel)

Shuma-Gorath is one of Marvel’s biggest cosmic entities. Primarily a Doctor Stranger villain, Gorath was the ruler of the world a long time back. She would demand human sacrifices until being banished by sorcerer Sise-Neg and imprisoned. We would love to see this character being brought into the Marvel universe, and if rumours are to be believed, Shuma-Gorath might appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Plot Leaked on Reddit? Rumoured Plotline Reveals How It Connects to WandaVision!

Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill (Photo Credit: Marvel)

One of the biggest characters in Thor comics, Beta Ray Bill only got a reference in the MCU when his statue was seen in Thor Ragnarok. Bill is an alien who was originally introduced as a Thor villain and one of the few characters worthy enough to wield Mjolnir. They would later go on to become allies and Bill would receive his own hammer by the name of Stormbreaker. This is one character that we can’t wait to see in live action.

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer (Photo Credit: Marvel)

While we have already seen this character show up in live action with ‘2007s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, we would love to see him in the MCU. Basically a prisoner of Galactus, Silver Surfer would be a great addition to this franchise and help establish more cosmic entities.

Galactus

Galactus (Photo Credit: Marvel)

Well we have already mentioned Galactus, we can’t go on without talking about him. One of the biggest cosmic entities in the Marvel universe (big in a literal sense too), Galactus could totally work as Marvel’s big bad. He eats planets to stay alive and destroys anything and everything in his path. Who doesn’t want to see that? But not as a silver cloud as shown in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer!

Nova

Nova (Photo Credit: Marvel)

Nova is perhaps one of Marvel’s most beloved characters in the comics. A member of the Nova Corps, where he received his powers, Nova possesses a lot of superhuman capabilities and is one of the strongest characters in the Marvel universe. It does seem like Marvel does have plans to introduce him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).