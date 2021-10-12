Fans were finally graced today with the news that Adam Warlock will be finally appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. He will be played by none other than Will Poulter, who’s casting was apparently leaked a few days back. This brings years-worth of speculation since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 to an end as fans weren't sure if Warlock would appear in the third movie or not. Will Poulter Roped In to Play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3; Filmmaker James Gunn Confirms.

James Gunn has himself confirmed the news while reacting to casting update revealed by Deadline. Calling Poulter 'an amazing actor and wonderful guy', Gunn welcomed him into his Guardians family and promising to meet him in a couple of weeks.

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

Adam Warlock's introduction in Vol 3 makes sense considering how the previous GOTG movie ended. Set up at the end of the second Guardians film, Adam Warlock was set up to be in a cocoon by the leader of the Sovereign People, Ayesha, who vowed to destroy the Guardians with him.

While not the one-to-one origin of Adam from the comics, it still had many comic fans excited for the debut of Marvel’s next huge cosmic player. While comic fans surely are excited, the general audience has little to no clue of who Adam Warlock is. So let’s take a look at exactly who Adam Warlock is. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3: Dave Bautista Reveals He Is All Set to Play ‘Drax the Destroyer’ in James Gunn’s Marvel Movie for One Last Time.

Originally created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Adam Warlock was originally only referred to as “Him”. In the comics he was created by a group of scientists on Earth called Enclave. After his creation, “Him” would go on to rebel against his creators and shoot off to space. Over there he would meet the High Evolutionary, who would give him the name of Warlock. Warlock would then be asked by the High Evolutionary to save the artificially created planet of Counter-Earth from Man-Beast. Warlock then receives the soul gem which would become a major source of his powers.

Warlock, like any of your superheroes, is blessed with the ability of super strength, flight, speed and durability, but aside from those he has many cosmic powers too. Much of his cosmic powers are derived from the soul gem. He can absorb and give off cosmic energy and can even wrap himself up in a cocoon to heal himself.

While this is the majority of what the character is like, his personality can be quite smug too. He is a big metaphor for Jesus in the comics and is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe.

We surely won’t be getting the same origins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it does look like a lot of the characters' personalities will be retained. We don’t know how he will gain his powers due to the soul gem being destroyed, but anything is possible in the multiverse now. With Guardians 3 being rumoured to focus around Gamora (who was sacrificed for the soul gem in Avengers: Infinity War), we can see Adam Warlock going after the version of her being brought back from the past. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023.

