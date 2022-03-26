Comedienne Amy Schumer has gotten candid about her "big secret." According to aceshowbiz.com, having been struggling with a hair-pulling disorder called trichotillomania, the actress divulged that she will no longer hide her personal struggle because she's tired of carrying "so much shame" for years. The comedienne, who shared her experience in her semi-autobiographical new show 'Life & Beth', told The Hollywood Reporter that she has had the disorder since she was in grade school. Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Eager to Have Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony.

Once she picked out so much of her hair that she had to wear an ill-fitting wig to school. "And everybody knew," she recalled. "I think everybody has a big secret, and that's mine," the 40-year-old actress revealed. "And I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long." Schumer disclosed that it started when her family was going through a tough time. It was when her father declared bankruptcy and had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. At that time, her mother left him for her best friend's dad. Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall Featured on Key Art Released Officially by ABC!

"And it's not that I used to have this problem, and now I don't... It's still something that I struggle with," she said, before admitting that she fears her toddler son Gene will have it as well. "Every time he touches his head I'm having a heart attack," she said. "I really don't want to have a big secret anymore,"she further emphasised. "And I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too."

