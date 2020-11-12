Anne Hathaway turns 38 on November 12. The actress entered our lives as the Princess of Genovia and further cemented her position with films like The Dark Knight Rises, Les Miserables. And of course, she also told us that The Devil Wears Prada. She is one of the actresses who have earned a fandom globally. You can find her fans from the US to India. And of course, people preparing her movie dialogues when the occasions deem fit. We have curated a quick list of movie quotes of Anne Hathaway. Anne Hathaway Apologises to the Disabled Community for Her Negative Portrayal in The Witches Remake.

These dialogues range from insightful to motivational to funny to plain cynical (still inspiring). She has won an Oscar, a Prime Time Emmy and a Golden Globe in her career.Anne Hathaway Talks About Zoe Kravitz Playing Catwoman: She Was a Perfect Choice.

"Love is the one thing we're capable of perceiving that transcends dimensions of time and space. Maybe we should trust that, even if we can't understand it." ~ Interstellar

"Nobody calls men "men" anymore. Have you noticed? Women went from "girls" to "women."Men went from "men" to "boys?" This is a problem in the big picture." ~ The Intern

"A novel must show how the world truly is, how characters genuinely think, how events actually occur. A novel should somehow reveal the true source of our actions." ~ Becoming Jane

"I feel you know what it's like to be without happiness, but do you know what it's like to be afraid of it? To see the world as so conniving, you cannot take pleasure in the appearance of something good because you suspect it is only a painted drop behind which other troubles lie." ~ Nicholas Nickleby

"The rich don't even go broke the same as the rest of us." ~ The Dark Knight Rises

"A tortilla is either corn or wheat. But a corn tortilla folded and filled is a taco, whereas a filled wheat tortilla is a burrito. Deep fry a burrito, it's a chimichanga. Toast a tortilla, it's a tostada. Roll it, it's an enchilada." ~ One Day

A very happy birthday to the actress with beautiful eyes like a deer.

She was last seen in The Witches. She will be next seen in Lockdown, a heist movie set during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to it.

