Matt Reeves' The Batman will be a new iteration of the caped crusader. He has said that this will be a detective story inspired by the likes of China Town. Robert Pattinson plays the lead role, and Zoe Kravitz stars as Catwoman. In a new interview, the last onscreen Catwoman, Anne Hathaway for The Dark Knight Rises, has talked about passing on the mantle. When asked if there's any advice she'd give to Zoe, Anne said, "You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn’t need my advice. If I had any advice it would be literally don’t listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it," Robert Pattinson's Batman Will Romance and Marry Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in Matt Reeves' Trilogy?

She further explained, "All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Anjelica Huston’s is specific to Nicolas Roeg’s, and that’s great! And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don’t think you can get too bogged down with the comparison,"

"And especially when you’re not the one doing it because your job is to give yours. And I’m so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice," she concluded. The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Reveals the Reason Why She Agreed to Play Catwoman.

Zoe, on getting the opportunity to play the role, has said, "I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it. But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day."

She further explained, "All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated."

The Batman has been pushed to March 2022, amid the pandemic.

