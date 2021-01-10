Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California Governor has already dissed US President Donald Trump by saying, "You are terminated, Mr. President." And now, the Hollywood action star took to Twitter to talk about how the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol building has changed things and put forth a message for people all around the world who have been following the past week's events closely. He talked about how he "grew up in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy" and compared that to the U.S. Capitol incident. Arnold Schwarzenegger Birthday: From Terminator to The Running Man - Here Are 7 Best Movie Quotes of the American Actor (View Pics).

He also called out Donald Trump once again for trying to "overturn the results of a fair election and also how he sought a coup of misleading people with lies." Arnold also called Trump a "failed leader" and that "he will go down in history as the worst president ever." He also called Trump to be "as irrelevant as an old tweet." US Capitol Violence: How Did the Pro-Donald Trump Mob Waltz into US Congress Campus?.

Watch the Video Below:

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

Pro-Trump groups had stormed the US Capitol building when lawmakers were certifying the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. At least four people were killed and 42 others arrested in the violent protests that took place inside the US Capitol. Later, the US Congress certified the election of Biden and Harris. On the same time, Twitter also deleted Donald Trump's account and also banned him for life from their platform for inticing violence.

