Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most popular Hollywood actors, best known for his action dramas. The Austrian-American actor has also dabbled in other fields and has been a popular businessman, and former politician and professional bodybuilder. He is best known for starring in films such as the Terminator series, Commando, Total Recall among others. He has been an inspiration to many among professional bodybuilding. Schwarzenegger began lifting weights at the age of 15, and went on to win the Mr Universe title at age 20 before winning the Mr Olympia contest seven times. Arnold Schwarzenegger Expresses Excitement on Daughter Katherine’s Pregnancy, Says ’Looking Forward to Playing Around with My Grandchild.'

As for his on-screen presence, Schwarzenegger has been known for his out and out action flicks and even more than that, his one-liners in films. Over the years, the actor has played varied roles and with each one of them, came a signature line that soon became a thing. As the actor celebrates his birthday on July 30, we look at some of his best movie quotes which became a huge sensation. It was Arnie who brought the trend of getting movie one-liners on T-shirts considering his fans sure wanted to flaunt them. If you are an Arnie fan, we bet you always wanted 'Hasta la Vista, Baby' on a tee! Check out some of his most iconic one-liners from films.

"I'll Be Back" - Terminator

“Come With Me If You Want To Live" - Terminator

"I Like You. That’s Why I’m Going To Kill You Last" - Commando

“I’m Not Into Politics, I’m Into Survival" - Running Man

"You've Just Been Erased" - Eraser

"Put The Cookie Down, Now" - Jingle All The Way

"Hasta La Vista, Baby" - Terminator 2

Be it the Terminator series or other films such as Running, Eraser and others, Arnold made sure to make everyone hooked to his films with the perfect combination of action and drama. His one-liners are no less than Bollywood's dramatic punchlines. Do tell in the comments below, which is your favourite one-liner from an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.

