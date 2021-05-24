With things coming to normalcy in the US, award night are becoming a starry affair once again. After several delays in 2020, Hollywood is gathering for several award nights. After the Oscars, The Grammys, Billboard Music Award took place yesterday. The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS, DaBaby, Carrie Underwood were a few artists who were nominated for the prestigious trophy, and just like his impressive nominations, The Weekend bagged the maximum awards last night. BTS Rules Billboard Hot 100 Chart Once Again with 'Life Goes On'.

The ceremony also saw performances from Billboard Icon Award winner Pink, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Glass Animals, AJR, Twenty One Pilots, BTS amongst others. Social Artist winner BTS performed their new song Butter and set the stage on fire. The Weeknd had received 16 BBMA nominations in categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Billboard 200 Album. DaBaby received 11 nominations, Gabby Barrett was nominated under nine categories and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and Chris Brown received seven nominations each. Billboard Music Awards 2021: Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need To Know About the Gala Night!

Check Out The Complete Winners List Here:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke *WINNER*

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift *WINNER*

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS *WINNER*

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift *WINNER*

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake *WINNER*

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS *WINNER*

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER*

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat *WINNER*

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke *WINNER*

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke *WINNER*

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen *WINNER*

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen *WINNER*

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett *WINNER*

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny *WINNER*

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER*

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G *WINNER*

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado *WINNER*

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga *WINNER*

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship *WINNER*

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West *WINNER*

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die

Lil Baby — My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars — Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift — folklore

The Weeknd — After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko — Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug — Slime & B

Doja Cat — Hot Pink

Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd — After Hours *WINNER*

Top Rap Album

DaBaby — Blame It On Baby

Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die

Lil Baby — My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke — Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon *WINNER*

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett — Goldmine

Sam Hunt — Southside

Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

Carrie Underwood — My Gift

Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album *WINNER*

Top Rock Album

AC/DC — Power Up

Miley Cyrus — Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals — Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly — Tickets to My Downfall *WINNER*

Bruce Springsteen — Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA — Emmanuel

Bad Bunny — El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny — Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG *WINNER*

J Balvin — Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake — Carte Blanche

Gryffin — Gravity

Kygo — Golden Hour

Lady Gaga — Chromatica *WINNER*

Kylie Minogue — Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music — Peace

Elevation Worship — Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood — My Gift *WINNER*

We The Kingdom — Holy Water

Zach Williams — Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne — I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 *WINNER*

Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard — Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights *WINNER*

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR *WINNER*

Future ft. Drake — Life Is Good

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope

BTS — Dynamite *WINNER*

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope

Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy

Dua Lipa — Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles — Adore You

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights *WINNER*

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope *WINNER*

Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — B.S.

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — Intentions

Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy

Doja Cat — Say So

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights *WINNER*

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean — Got What I Got

Gabby Barrett —I Hope *WINNER*

Lee Brice — One of Them Girls

Morgan Wallen — Chasin’ You

Morgan Wallen — More Than My Hometown

Top Rock Song

AJR — Bang! *WINNER*

All Time Low ft. blackbear — Monsters

Glass Animals — Heat Waves

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — my ex’s best friend

twenty one pilots — Level of Concern

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny — Yo Perreo Sola

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — Dákiti *WINNER*

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Maluma & The Weeknd — Hawái

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — Caramelo

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga — Stupid Love

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain on Me

SAINt JHN — Roses (Imanbek Remix) *WINNER*

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — ily (i love you baby)

Topic & A7S — Breaking Me

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — Graves Into Gardens *WINNER*

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — TOGETHER

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — Famous For (I Believe)

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — There Was Jesus

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne — Speak To Me

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Movin’ On

Marvin Sapp — Thank You For It All

Tye Tribbett — We Gon’ Be Alright

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — Wash Us In The Blood *WINNER*

Billboard Icon Award

Pink

Artist of the Decade

Drake

Change Maker Award

Trae Tha Truth

