After an extremely heartbreaking journey that began with the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in theatres. A film that sees Wakanda deal with the death of T’Challa while a war with the underwater kingdom of Talokan presents itself at hand, the film is stacked with the themes of grief and loss that fuel this emotional tale. With a lot going on here, the MCU is expanded to new heights as Namor, Ironheart and more are introduced over here. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Movie Review: Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright Bring Their A-Game to Marvel’s Most Poignant Film Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels very much like standalone adventure in the huge MCU saga, there is a bunch that is set up over here. Some lead into new series while the future of Wakanda itself is brough forward. With Talokan being introduced here too, Namor, officially the MCU’s first mutant in a chronological sense, his story will definitely be explored more going forward and if you know anything about the character from the comics, you know where we might be going. So, let’s dive deep within the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and see what we can expect in the future.

Who if the New Black Panther?A

A Still From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

If the trailers didn’t make it clear already, then it will surely come as a surprise to you that Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther now going forward. Genetically engineering the heart-shaped herb that gave all of her ancestors similar powers, she is able to correct the formula using some of the DNA from a Talokan artifact that was gifted to her by Namor, and is able to bring back the legend of the Black Panther.

With the death of Queen Ramonda, Wakanda is under no one’s rule – and while it’s assumed that Shuri might take up the mantle, at the end its M’Baku who shows up to the crowning ceremony and says that Black Panther sends her regards. So, it looks Shuri might be just taking up the mantle of the Black Panther and will decide not to rule Wakanda.

Mid-Credits

A Still From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

The mid-credits for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever picks up right after Shuri makes her peace with T’Challa’s death in Haiti and is greeted by Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) with a surprise. Bringing out her and T’Challa’s son, Nakia introduces Toussaint to Shuri and reveals that while that’s his Haitian name, his real name is actually T’Challa. They decided to raise him in Haiti as it would be the best for him and to keep him away from the royal life.

It's an emotional payoff to the legacy of T’Challa and finally sets up Shuri as the new hero going forward, and in a way also has the late King still being present in the MCU.

Ironheart

A Still From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also introduces us to Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, or better known as Ironheart. With her Disney+ series set to release next year; the film sets up her role as well going forward with giving her a new suit at the end. While she doesn’t exactly get to take it back home since it was made with Wakandan tech, it gives her an idea of what she can build and from the leaked set photos we have seen till now, the new suit will definitely be an upgrade.

The Wakanda Disney+ Series

A Still From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

A few years ago, it was also revealed that a Disney+ series based on Wakanda was in the works. It was then revealed that Okoye (Danai Gurira) would be getting a Disney+ series of her own, and it looks like these two projects might just end up being the same thing. The film puts some of the Dora Milaje in superpowered suits made by Shuri, and they are called the Midnight Angels.

In the comics, the Midnight Angels are a subgroup of the Dora Milaje, and it looks that what’s the Wakandan series might be about going forward. In the comics they help Deadpool on a mission to and are tasked with killing Doctor Doom.

Namor

A Still From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

We can probably expect Namor to return considering he did make it out of this film alive. With how rich the character’s history is in the comics, there are so many ways you can go about with him. After being defeated by Shuri and yielding, he realises that Wakanda being allies of Talokan might work out in his favour. With Wakanda having no support, they will have to turn to Talokan sooner or later.

With the incoming introduction of the Fantastic Four into the MCU too, we can expect some of that power play there too. The F4 and Namor have known to have quite the complicated history in comics. Namor has always loved Sue Storm, and that fact always has irked Reed Richards in many ways. To see that love triangle be explored on the big screen, it would certainly give Namor so much more to do. If not even that, his rivalry with Wakanda can be explored further considering he is always at odds with them. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ryan Coogler’s Marvel Movie Makes Its Official African Premiere in Lagos, Nigeria.

The future of the MCU does look bright, and with the introduction of Mutants finally taking place, we can expect a bunch of stuff from the comics to pop in here. You can check out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theatres right now.

