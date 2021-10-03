Britney Spears may be in celebration mode following the removal of her father as the conservator of her estate after a period of 13 years, but the singer says it will take time before she fully recovers from the battle, reports Billboard.com. On October 2, two days after a judge suspended Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star's personal life and finances for over a decade, Britney shared an uplifting message on social media about the next chapter of her life. Britney Spears Goes Fully Nude As She Enjoys ‘Me’ Time at the Pacific! (View Pics).

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do." Britney captioned an upward view of a large tree on Instagram. "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return." On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney that Jamie Spears needed to give up his role as conservator. Britney Spears’ Beau Sam Asghari Celebrates Jamie Spears’ Suspension From Conservatorship After 13 Years.

The decision came months after the 39-year-old singer pleaded for her father's removal in dramatic court hearings. Britney has been actively celebrating the decision on social media, recently sharing photos from a tropical vacation with her fiance Sam Asghari. On September 30, she took to Instagram to share a series of posts, including videos and photos of her topless or fully nude on her beach vacation.

"A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating," Britney captioned a video set to Prince and the New Power Generation's sexy 1991 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit Cream. In the clip, she's on a boat with Asghari surrounded by the turquoise water and then on a private beach wearing nothing but her bikini bottoms.

