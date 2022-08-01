Brad Pitt's upcoming Bullet Train is all set to release in theatres this Thursday. Directed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame, Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle which was written by Kotaro Isaka. It's filled with all the assassin worldbuilding and action that Leitch is known for, and its surely going to be one thrilling adventure. Bullet Train: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry Pose In Front Of Eiffel Tower As They Kick-Off The Press Tour (View Pics)

From the promos, Bullet Train very much feels like an action film that's made to seem like a high-octane adventure that consists of some really huge actors. With Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock definitely impressing, our interests have been piqued. So, before you check out the movie this Friday, here is a guide that will tell you everything about it.

Cast

Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt as Ladybug, a seasoned assassin. He will be joined by Joey King (The Prince), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tangerine), Brian Tyree Henry (Lemon), Andrew Koji (Yuichi Kimura), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Elder), Michael Shannon (The White Death) and Sandra Bullock (Maria Beetle).

Plot

Bullet Train sees Ladybug want to get out of the assassin lifestyle, but be pulled back in for one more mission. The movie sees him onboard a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto collecting a briefcase. The only caveat being, there are a bunch of assassins fighting to death over the same objective.

Watch The Trailer For Bullet Train:

Release Date

Bullet Train directed by David Leitch releases in theatres on August 5. However, it will release a day prior in Indian on August 4, 2022. Bullet Train: Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock’s Neo-Noir Thriller To Release in India a Day Prior to the US.

Review

Reviews for Bullet Train aren't out yet. As soon as they are, the page will be updated.

