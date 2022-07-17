The upcoming film Bullet Train is an action comedy based on Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. Directed by David Leitch, the film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry among others. The cast has kicked-off the film’s press tour in Paris. The team was seen stylishly posing together for photocall in front of Eiffel Tower. Bullet Train Trailer: Brad Pitt Gets in Trouble for a Suitcase in This Action-Filled Glimpse of David Leitch’s Film (Watch Video).

Bullet Train Movie Press Tour Begins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

The Team

At The Eiffel Tower

Brad Pitt press tour for Bullet Train pic.twitter.com/9EUpxDEVth — Ellis Belle (@EllisBelle1) July 16, 2022

