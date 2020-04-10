Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark is Alive in Thor: Love and Thunder? Here's the Truth!

Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark aka Iron Man bid adieu in Avengers: Endgame, fans have been hoping to see the character once again in Marvel's films and series set before the events of Endgame or at least in flashbacks. While the actor maintained that he won't be suiting up again, netizens recently nearly went into a frenzy after hearing that Downey Jr will in fact be a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. Thanks to the film's director, Taika Waititi who seemed to be in the mood to prank Marvel fans, there was almost a moment where everyone believed that Tony Stark is alive and will make an appearance in the Chris Hemsworth starter. Stephen Colbert Imagines How Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark Would Have Stopped the Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

The Oscar-winning filmmaker jokingly teased that Robert Downey Jr‘s Tony Stark would be returning for the film when he recently went live on Instagram on Thursday, April 9. Waititi showed a fake script page of his upcoming Thor film which showed a conversation between Thor and Tony Stark where the former in a completely bewildered state says, " “Do’th mineth eyeth deceiveth me?” Not only this, the page also stated that Thanos is back. The blurry script page also reads, Tony saying, “Everyone who died is coming back. And this time we’re avenging even more than ever. From now on we’ll be known as… The Avengererers.”

Check Out the Fake Script Page Here:

Taika Waititi trolling us over on Instagram live with joke #thorloveandthunder scripts (TONY'S ALIVE!), Miek designs and New Asgard concept art 😂 pic.twitter.com/YIYJgCuTnH — We Have a Hulk (@wehaveahulkpod) April 9, 2020

Given the current time with coronavirus pandemic bringing all the gloom and doom in everyone's lives, many actors, directors and artists have been indulging in live sessions with fans. We loved Waititi's idea to make every Marvel fan dance with joy even for a fake reunion of Tony Stark and Thor. Spider-Man 3: Robert Downey Jr to Return as Iron Man in the Tom Holland Starrer?

What is known about Thor: Love and Thunder until now though is that the film will star Christain Bale as an antagonist. It also brings back Natalie Portman who was a part of the initial Thor films.