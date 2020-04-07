Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Doesn't Need a Mjolnir to Be a Superhero in This Netflix Film (Watch Video)

Extraction Trailer Out Now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Chris Hemsworth's next movie for Netflix, Extraction, is an action thriller that's bound to give you an adrenaline rush. The film produced by Avengers: Endgame director, Russo Brothers is about a black market mercenary who's on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord of India. The premise is very basic and even looks like a healthy blend of Jason Bourne, Jack Ryan and Argo combined together. But Hemsworth's presence and the rustic terrain of India and Bangladesh help it stand apart from the rest. Extraction Poster: Chris Hemsworth as a Mercenary is Out on a Mission that Looks Brutal and Deadly (View Pic).

The story is not essentially about extraction as the title suggests. It also revolves around the bond that Hemsworth starts sharing with the crime lord's son. Loaded with some brilliant action scenes, this Netflix project promises to take you on an entertaining ride and we are looking forward to it. Speaking about action scenes, watch out for the one between Chris and Randeep Hooda. It's bound to make you say 'whoa'. The story blends emotions with action and this could help it strike a chord with all the viewers. Ahead of Extraction Release, Chris Hemsworth Rues Not Being In India To Promote The Netflix Film.

Check Out the Trailer Below

Extraction was earlier titled 'Dhaka' but the title was changed. The film is slated to hit the OTT platform on April 24 and we'll return with our review of it. Till then keep drooling over Hemsworth's scenes 'cos they all are worth it.