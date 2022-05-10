The discourse before the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was filled with fans talking about how there are going to be an X number of cameos. Partly fuelled by a bunch of leaker speculation, there was no way the movie was going to have that many cameos aside from the ones already teased in the trailers. Also, a fair warning that this article will contain spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness going forward. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Funny Memes and Jokes Trend After Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film Releases Worldwide.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features cameos from a bunch of characters like Charles Xavier, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Mr Fantastic, Black Bolt and more. Although, there were a bunch of rumours before release that stated many marvel characters would show up, but that went absolutely nowhere. So, with that being said, let's explore five rumours of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that were proven false.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Many fans believed that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man would appear in the Doctor Strange sequel because Sam Raimi is back at the helm, and Maguire returned as the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that didn’t pan out exactly the way fans wanted it to.

Deadpool Making His MCU Debut

With Fox now being a part of the MCU, Deadpool was rumoured to make an appearance in the film. So much so, that many fans even believed that spotted him in one of the posters. Welp, we all know how that worked out.

Balder the Brave

Bruce Campbell always is a part of Sam Raimi’s movies. Either it be a main role or a cameo, he is going to be there no matter what. Many believed that Bruce would be a member of the Illuminati playing the role of Balder the Brave, but he turned out to be a Pizza Poppa vendor.

Ioan Gruffudd as Mr Fantastic

When the rumour of Mr Fantastic cameoing in the film got out, many people wondered if it would be John Krasinski or Ioan Gruffudd, who portrayed the role in early ‘2000s Fantastic Four films. So fans were quite ecstatic when they saw Krasinski in the role.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man

Coming to the mother of all rumours of this film, Tom Cruise as Iron Man is the one that has been heavily debated. Apparently, Cruise was never supposed to appear in the film, but the rumour mill made it seem so. Fans are actually believing that THE Tom Cruise shot scenes for the movie, but Marvel decided to leave them on the cutting room floor.

