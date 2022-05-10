One of the biggest talks about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after its release has been is that how Tom Cruise's Iron Man was apparently cut out of the film. Many fans believe that the Mission: Impossible actor filmed key scenes, but they never made it to the cut. Now the writer of the film, Michael Waldron, has debunked those rumours by saying that Tom Cruise was never an option, although he had pitched the idea to Kevin Feige. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Ending Explained: Decoding Climax, Post-Credit Scenes and Star-Cameo in Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

Michael Waldron says he asked Kevin Feige about the possibility of including Tom Cruise as Iron Man in #MultiverseOfMadness but adds “I just don’t think it was ever an option, because of availability.” (Source: https://t.co/qQGmitrzy8) pic.twitter.com/tpQBhkYnc5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 9, 2022

