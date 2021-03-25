English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer, Elton John is a legend who needs no introduction. He is by far the collect singer that we know off and there is no doubt in the fact that Elton is an icon for many music lovers. The singer has intertwined the audience with his music for all these years and has managed to garner so much love globally. He is not only about music, but often makes it to the headlines for his very out-and-out opinions of social issues. he has created around 30 albums and has sold over 300 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time as well. Legendary Singer Elton John Tired Of Singing The Same Hit Songs At Concerts.

Summing up John's wins might take us a whole day but to sum it up, he has more than fifty Top 40 hits in the UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100. Seven of his songs made it to number one in the UK and nine of his songs made it to number one in the US. Not just that, he also has seven consecutive number-one albums in the US. He has created a single called, "Candle in the Wind 1997", rewritten in dedication to Diana, Princess of Wales and it sold over 33 million copies worldwide. The album is the best-selling single in the history of the UK and US singles charts. He has also produced records and occasionally acted in films.

Having such an elaborate career, Elton created some really soulful sings for his listeners. From Bennie and the Jets to Tiny Dancer, the singer has created some really amazing songs. To celebrate his 74th birthday, we decided to list down 5 of his amazing songs for you to check out. Here is the list:

Bennie And The Jets

This song is one of the most crooned songs till today. The five and a half minutes long song was the jam back in the 70s and Bennie and the Jets had hit Number One in 1974. Elton generally plays this song at most of his concerts, often stretching it out to 10 minutes or more. His partner and lyricist, Bernie Taupin, visioned of a futuristic, glitter-rock group and that's how the lyrics of this upbeat song were created.

Rocket Man

Rocket Man narrates the story of a lone astronaut desperately missing his family while away on a long mission. Bernie came up with the lyrics of the song while driving and hummed it until he reached home so that he can write it down for Eltom to make music on it. The lyricist says that he took inspiration from Ray Bradbury's 1951 short story The Rocket Man for the song.

Levon

Levon was created to honour drummer Levon Helm, who was a part of an American band that Elton was fond of. While the lyrics of the song were a puzzle for many, the music was loved by everyone and hence the song also became quite popular. Elton was such a fan of Levon that he named him Zachary Levon Furnish-John in his honour as well. Elton John Condemns Vatican’s Decision Not to Bless Same-Sex Marriages, Slams the ’Hypocrisy.

Funeral for a Friend//Love Lies Bleeding

Funeral for a Friend//Love Lies Bleeding was a masterpiece. The song (rather say the pair of songs) run for over 11 minutes and is the smoothest transition we have ever heard. Funeral for a Friend is an instrumental Elton wrote explaining what he would like to hear at his funeral. The song then beautifully transit into Love Lies Bleeding. It's one of his best live songs created by the singer.

Tiny Dancer

Tiny Dancer has been the top-most favourite song of Elton's for years. The six-minute-long song was an iconic one. Talking about the same, Taupin had once revealed, "It's had a nice shelf life. As regards the true meaning, that's almost always been misread. The biggest misconception about the song is that it was written about my first wife." The song was originally dedicated to his wife but he said he wanted to capture the free spirits of the women he met in California on his first visit to America in 1970 and the song was all about that.

Elton John made some really iconic song for us to croon and we hope to see him all healthy and hearty in the coming future. Join us in wishing the star a very happy birthday.

